High winds on Jan. 30 downed large a tree on the corner of Piggot and 6th Ave. East. Wind warnings were issued for Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)

UPDATED: Ferries in dock, high winds, toppled trees

  • Jan. 30, 2020 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Strong winds are creating troubles for travellers in the Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert regions. Ferries are remaining in dock until the winds subside, said BC Ferries. Environment Canada has issued high wind warnings for the Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii areas on Jan. 30.

The 10 a.m. sailing of the Northern Expedition has been delayed until it is safe to sail.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to delay sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Trees have toppled over with strong winds in Prince Rupert, knocking down overhead lines.

Strong winds, coming from the southeast, of up to 90 kilometres per hour will continue to develop during the morning over Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and exposed areas of the north coast. Loose and unsecured objects may be thrown around by the wind and cause injury or damage.

READ MORE: Cold snaps all weather records in Prince Rupert

Winds will extend down to the central coast and Vancouver in the late morning.

By the afternoon on Thursday winds will veer to the west or southwest, according to Environment Canada. The winds will ease by late afternoon over Haida Gwaii and the north coast.

READ MORE: Wind warning in effect for B.C.’s northern coast

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
