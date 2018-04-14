High winds dent in silo at the Pinnacle pellet facility at Westview terminal

The 39-meter-high silo in Prince Rupert didn’t escape damage from a windstorm on Tuesday, April 10

The high winds that whipped through Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon felled trees, ripped off shingles — and dented a 39-metre-tall silo at the Pinnacle Pellet facility at Westview Terminal.

“The high winds on Tuesday, April 10 caused the damages to the silos you see,” said Andrea Johnson, spokesperson for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group.

READ MORE: https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/gusts-of-104-km-h-wallop-prince-rupert-tuesday-afternoon/

Pinnacle is currently assessing the cause and extent of the damage, and plans to release more information in the coming week.

Johnson said the damaged silo does not present a danger to the public.

READ MORE: https://www.thenorthernview.com/news/environmental-assessment-for-pinnnacle-pellet-terminal-in-prince-rupert-now-underway/

