High wind warning in effect for North Coast

Rain and high winds in the Prince Rupert region for next couple of days

On Feb. 18, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, with high winds of up to 110 km/h expected until near lunch time. (Black Press file photo)

Extremely high winds of 90 to 110 km/h are expected along the North Coast on Feb. 18, Environment Canada issued in an early morning warning for the Prince Rupert region.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said on its website.

A strong frontal system moving across the B.C. coast is producing strong southeasterly winds this morning (Feb. 18). The winds will ease near midday when the front moves inland, the warning read.

The daily forecast issued by the weather authority calls for five to 10 mm of rain with a temperature of 5 C during the day and rain continuing overnight with a temperature of 3 C.

Rain of up to 15 mm is expected on Fri. (Feb. 19) with a temperature of 4 C. Overnight Fri. will more rain and windy conditions with a temperature of 2 C.

