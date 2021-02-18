On Feb. 18, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, with high winds of up to 110 km/h expected until near lunch time. (Black Press file photo)

On Feb. 18, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, with high winds of up to 110 km/h expected until near lunch time. (Black Press file photo)

High wind warning in effect for North Coast

Rain and high winds in the Prince Rupert region for next couple of days

Extremely high winds of 90 to 110 km/h are expected along the North Coast on Feb. 18, Environment Canada issued in an early morning warning for the Prince Rupert region.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said on its website.

A strong frontal system moving across the B.C. coast is producing strong southeasterly winds this morning (Feb. 18). The winds will ease near midday when the front moves inland, the warning read.

The daily forecast issued by the weather authority calls for five to 10 mm of rain with a temperature of 5 C during the day and rain continuing overnight with a temperature of 3 C.

Rain of up to 15 mm is expected on Fri. (Feb. 19) with a temperature of 4 C. Overnight Fri. will more rain and windy conditions with a temperature of 2 C.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf
Next story
Prince Rupert loses long time hockey trainer and skating instructor

Just Posted

Jules Robinson head trainer and equipment manager with Rupert Rampage players Cole Atchison and Marcus Atchison holding one of the next generation of players, Porter Atchison in Feb. 2020. (Photo: Chelsea Bruce, Facebook)
Prince Rupert loses long time hockey trainer and skating instructor

Halibut Kings and Prince Rupert Rampage trainer dies

On Feb. 18, 2021, Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the North Coast, with high winds of up to 110 km/h expected until near lunch time. (Black Press file photo)
High wind warning in effect for North Coast

Rain and high winds in the Prince Rupert region for next couple of days

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

Hydro crews were onsite for a hydro pole fire on Ridley Island Access Road on Feb. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hydro pole fire causes outage in local area

BC Hydro said hundreds of customers in the Prince Rupert area affected

A Northern Health COVID-19 testing centre on Feb. 16, is located in Prince Rupert, where 14 residents have died since Jan. 19, at Acropolis Manor, the city’s long-term health care facility and seniors home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
56 positive COVID-19 cases including 14 deaths at Acropolis Manor

Northern Health residents need to focus on prevention to protect themselves - Cheif Medical Officer

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Calf L125, spotted with mother L86, appears to be in good physical condition. The calf is the first born to L Pod since January 2019. (Photo by Dave Ellifrit/Center for Whale Research)
Researchers confirm new southern resident orca calf

L125 the first baby born to L Pod since January 2019

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

Most Read