High-fiving a carnival of fun in Prince Rupert

It was a carnival of family fun in Prince Rupert the weekend of Aug. 19-21. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
It was a high-fiving weekend of fun when the carnival came to town Aug. 18 to 21.
Prince Rupert families rode rides, shots darts, won prizes and ate fair food all weekend long.