Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

Donations centres, GoFundMes have been set up to assist roughly 250 displaced residents

Donations are pouring in at the Shulus Community Arena in Lower Nicola for Lytton evacuees. Everything from food to clothes to bedding is being donated by locals. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)

Lytton went from Canada’s hottest locale to its most dangerous Wednesday evening when wildfire ripped through the village, a majority of its roughly 250 residents had to flee their homes.

Businesses, vehicles and an ambulance station were also decimated by the 8,000-hectare blaze.

While evacuation centres in Boston Bar, Merritt, Chilliwack and Lillooet temporarily house evacuees, five online fundraisers have been verified by GoFundMe to go directly benefit those impacted.

Additionally, Shulus Community Arena in Merritt and several other Fraser Valley tourism centres are collecting donations for those displaced.

Verified GoFundMes:

Help for the victims

“I’m from Chawathil First Nation. My kids’ father is Nolan Adams from the Lytton Band. His family is directly affected by this catastrophe and my heart breaks for them. My kids’ aunties, uncles, grandparents’ homes have all been destroyed by this fire.”

“All donations go directly to the families in need. Many people had to leave all of their belongings behind, most left and have no gas, clothes, emergency identification, and some even left with no shoes.”

– Melissa Charles, organizer

Love for Lytton

“Lytton needs our help. After a record-breaking three days of heat, a fire broke out which has devastated the entire town. Home and businesses have been lost. People are displaced.”

“While we no longer live in Lytton, it was our home for many years and is very near and dear to our hearts. We can’t help with manpower, but maybe we can help people rebuild their lives on the other side of this devastating fire.”

– Lauren Austen, organizer

Helping our friends

“This fundraiser is on behalf of folks in Lytton: our friends, family, two-legged and four-legged, elders and young ones, who have had to flee their homes and some who may be experiencing much loss.”

– Savage and 2 Rivers Remix Society, organizers

Help my extended family

“I have a huge extended family on my father’s side who live in Lytton. This past January I lost my father John Donald Bolan he died of a heart attack. My dad’s extended family jumped in to help with no questions asked, even with COVID-19 they offered their homes for us to gather for our father and I am so grateful to every single one of them, they are true heroes to me.”

“Today some of them lost their homes in the Lytton fire including where we were gathering for my father’s funeral, and I know if my dad was here today he wouldn’t ask he would just push me along and tell me to help in any way I can.”

– Shane Bolan, organizer

My brothers lost their home

“My brothers have lost everything including their home in the wildfire in Lytton. Any support towards their rebuilding would be greatly appreciated.”

– Nicole Smith, organizer

Donation centres accepting:

– New/unused baby items, such as bottles, diapers, wipes, etc.

– New/unused bedding, such as pillows, blankets, sheets, etc.

– Gently used or new clothing items of all sizes.

– Gently used or new children’s toys.

– New/unused personal hygiene items, such as sanitizers, soaps, feminine hygiene items, face and body care items, etc.

– Gift certificates to grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services

– Personal electronics, such as cell phones, chargers, batteries, computers, laptops, cameras, etc.

– Non-perishable food items, bottled water and juice boxes.

– Camping supplies, such as tents, sleeping bags, etc.

– Pet supplies, such as food, leashes, collars, kennels/cages, etc.

Shulus Community Arena

Located at 2164 Neale Rd. Open 24-hours on July 1.

Tourism Abbotsford/Tradex

Located at 1190 Cornell St. Open July 2 to 5 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tourism Chilliwack Visitor Centre

Located at 44150 Luckakuck Way. Open July 2 to 4 from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tourism Harrison Visitor Centre

Located at 499 Hot Springs Rd. Open July 1 to 5 from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cascades & Canyons Visitor Centre

Located at 919 Water Ave. Open from July 1 to 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tourism Langley Office

Located at 220-5385 216 St. Open from July 2 to 5 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cash donations only.

Tourism Mission Visitor Centre

Located at 34033 Lougheed Hwy. Open July 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Goodwin Greenhouses organized by Rob Thiessen

Located at 27566 Fraser Hwy. Open July 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021