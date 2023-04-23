Helping hands at the heart of hospice

Joanne Ritchie has been the coordinator for Prince Rupert and Area Hospice Society since 2020 and a volunteer since 2017. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

During what may be the most difficult moment of many people’s lives, Joanne Ritchie lends her hands and heart to support families with loved ones nearing their end.

Her own life journey and experiences with grief ultimately led her to find a place as the coordinator of Prince Rupert and District Hospice Society.

Born in Australia in the small town of Mooloolaba, Queensland, Joanne spent her childhood on the move. Her father’s teaching job at different schools across the region took the family on the move.

After being a part of many unique towns across the state, Joanne graduated high school to attend university in the state capital of Brisbane. There, she earned a degree in political science.

It seemed like a really good idea at the time to study politics, but upon graduation, she had become disillusioned, she admits with a laugh.

Searching for future opportunities after her tertiary education, her mother encouraged her to explore. Heeding her mother’s advice, Joanne set off on her overseas experience, known in the land down under as “the big O.E.”

“Because my mother had married so young, she just kept pushing me to travel and see the world. So I travelled for three years,” Joanne said.

She journeyed across Europe, trekked through Scandinavia and traversed Africa. In Germany, she found work under a famous painter, Hellmuth Eichner and then in England she secured a job at the now-famous Canary Wharf in London when it was in the development stages.

When she returned to Australia, all she could think about was saving money for her next trip. Joanne had become infected with the travel bug.

While back on home soil, she found a job in the mining industry and met her husband, who also worked in the industry. The couple eventually had two children, Mackenzie and Harrison.

Joanne and her family often found themselves living and working in remote places due to the nature of their jobs, but it was also a springboard for them to travel the world.

“Everyone says you can’t travel with children … but we had a fine time,” she said.

They had to leave the country every six months, allowing Joanne and her family to see the world by raising their children with international experiences.

In 2008 their next destination was set for Canada, but due to the world financial crisis that hit, they returned to Australia for what was a planned three weeks. The stay ended up being three years. Kitimat caught the family’s eye, where they stayed for several years. During her time there, she would visit Prince Rupert falling in love with the city. It became their new home in 2015.

One day while living in Kitimat, Joanne received a call that her father was in the hospital. She dropped everything and was at the airport, headed back to Australia in two hours. Her father had been diagnosed with bladder cancer. In an attempt to stop internal bleeding, he needed to undergo chemotherapy.

During her visits to the hospital, her children would draw pictures for their grandfather, such as of his favourite football team. On one of those pictures were words of typical Aussie encouragement, “Don’t let the doctors take the piss out of you, Love Harris.”

“I know [it] sounds vulgar and horrible, but with bladder cancer, it was funny,” she said of the local colloquialism.

When he showed it to her father, he loved it and put it up on the wall. Sarcasm and dark humour were key features in her family.

“That was really the basis of our household, but it got us through a lot,” Joanne said. “Whatever happens when you sit back and look, no matter the situation, you can always find a funny side to it.”

The featured picture on the wall changed the environment in her father’s hospital room.

“It was just incredible to see the doctors, the specialists and the nurses. Everyone would come in to look at the wall of pictures and photos. They would stop at this one and just smirk and laugh. Their whole demeanour [changed],” Joanne said. “They weren’t walking into a dying man’s room anymore. They were walking into a person’s room, someone with a sense of humour — and it was just amazing to see that transition of people who are coming to a room to make someone comfortable, to see how they could really help. It was really encouraging.”

“That was what our nucleus was like. It was our time, and that was the way we were dealing with this horrible situation. We could worry and cry, but it wasn’t going to change my father’s prognosis. And he hated, he absolutely detested, anyone, coming in and being morbid as if he was dying, because even then he still believed he was living forever,” she said.

Joanne valued those last days spent with her father.

“It was good that we had a brief time to see him. We were able to have a joke with him. I think it was almost good for us too. We knew he wasn’t in a good way, but we didn’t feel like we were saying goodbye to him. For some, that might be upsetting, but for us, it was OK because it left more to do the next day, more fun to be had.”

Joanne said that the end of life was certainly a happy one for her father, being surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren.

After her father’s passing, Joanne’s mother’s health deteriorated. She went to live in a nursing home.

Her memory began to falter, and though she was never officially diagnosed, the symptoms of dementia were evident.

Some days were better than others. Joanne would listen to her mother repeat the same stories over and over.

“She couldn’t remember who I was some days. Oddly, she remembered my son. She always remembered my son,” Joanne said. “It became harder and harder as time went on.”

Her mom succumbed to her failing health and passed away in 2018.

Joanne’s mother was a huge imprint on her life.

“I think she influenced me by showing that if you want things done, you do it yourself,” Joanne said.

“She basically taught me just to keep on going, look after yourself, keep on going, and if you think it’s bad today, tomorrow could be worse,” she said tapping into her family’s cynical humour.

After moving to Prince Rupert, Joanne was looking for a way to give back through volunteering. She read an article in The Northern View about the hospice looking for volunteers and so rang them up. By the end of the year, she was in a training course.

Through the 30-hour training, she learned about the palliative process and how to deal with the different degrees of care for each patient’s needs. She learned how to speak to families and those nearing end of life. By 2017, Joanne was a fully-trained volunteer.

“I know the joy my mother received from having someone go in and just visit with her. If I could do that for someone, then someone could look forward to my visit,” she said.

In 2020, after three years of volunteering, Joanne stepped into the role of coordinator for Prince Rupert and Region Hospice Society. Joanne wanted to give more back to the hospice and community. In the position, she felt she could do just that.

“For me, death isn’t gloomy. By saying that, I don’t mean it’s not sad. It’s certainly sad, but there’s still a person there and we should always remember the good times, relive those happy memories, enjoy the time you have, and let them see that you’re okay,” Joanne said.

This article was originally published in print in April 2022.

