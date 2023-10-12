A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club. Members of the Hells Angels arrive at a property in Langley, B.C., on July 25, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hells Angels appeal of B.C. clubhouse seizures rejected

Supreme Court refuses to hear biker club’s appeal of Nanaimo, Kelowna, Vancouver forfeitures

A nearly two decade-long court battle over the fate of three Hells Angels clubhouses in British Columbia has likely been ended by the Supreme Court of Canada’s refusal to hear an appeal from the biker club.

Members of Hells Angels’ chapters in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna wanted to fight a B.C. Court of Appeal decision that stripped them of ownership of the clubhouses, and overturned a lower-court ruling in favour of the biker gang.

B.C.’s high court found the original trial judge was wrong to reject a claim under the province’s Civil Forfeiture Act and find “no evidence” that the three Hells Angels’ clubhouses were used for the planning or commission of crimes.

The unanimous ruling issued earlier this year made what it said was the “inescapable” inference that the clubhouses would continue to be used for criminal activity because chapter members had “committed serious crimes” in the past and relied on their clubhouses as a “safe space” to plan or commit criminal acts.

Lawyers for the Hells Angels appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada on grounds including that B.C. had overstepped its powers in allowing certain civil forfeitures, and that the appeal court had “caused unfairness” by “reframing” and “reinterpreting” the case against the organization.

As is customary in its rulings on leave applications, the Supreme Court of Canada has not provided reasons for its dismissal of the case.

READ ALSO: RCMP at Nanaimo Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

READ ALSO: Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Hells AngelsLaw and justice

Previous story
‘Vancouver Plan’ aims to accelerate new housing in B.C.’s biggest city

Just Posted

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice and Mayor Herb Pond say the proposed roundabout will replace the notoriously complicated McBride and 2nd Ave W intersection. (Seth Forward/The Northern View)
Roundabout to replace 2nd Ave and McBride intersection in Prince Rupert

54-40 will play two shows in Prince Rupert Oct. 20 and 21. (Photo supplied)
Canadian alt-rock royalty on deck for two Lester Centre shows

The rock slide occurred on Monday afternoon about 20 kilometres west of Terrace. (Photo contributed)
Rock slide slows down Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace

Nicholas John’s “Harmony in Diversity” piece won the $10,000 prize to paint the RCMP’s new detachment. (Photo contributed)
Local artist chosen to decorate new Prince Rupert RCMP detachment