Helin loses Lax Kw’alaams election

John Helin has not been re-elected as mayor of Lax Kw’alaams following their 2019 band elections.
Garry Reece Sr. won with a total of 291 votes, beating out Helin by 15. The two candidates received the majority of the 949 votes, with third place Stan Dennis Jr. receiving 175.
The rest of the candidates each received 55 votes or less:
Theresa Darlene Wesley: 55
Sharon Haldane: 49
Gayle Bedard: 49
Eugene Bryant: 44
Leonard Reece: 6
Spoiled: 4
This election saw 36 candidates campaigning for 12 council spots. Out of the 949 votes, 24 ballots were spoiled.
Robert Hughes: 409
Braden Dudoward: 406
Kelly Sampson: 397
Gerri Alexcee: 376
Leona Wells: 344
Theodore White: 326
Betty Reece: 324
Harvey Garry Russell (off-reserve councillor elect): 301
Andrew Jackie Tait: 300
Angela Green: 280
Robert Moraes: 277
Joey Wesley (off-reserve councillor elect): 265
The trustee elects are:
Carl Sampson Jr.: 510
Michelle Bryant: 487
Lisa Girbav: 458
Susan Dennis: 443
Tressa Johnson: 385
Both Helin and Reece Sr. have not immediately respond to a request for comment. More to come.
