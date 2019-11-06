Helin facing seven in upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections

Thirty-six councillors are running and eleven as trustees

Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin is facing off against seven other opponents in the upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections.

Gayle Bedard, Eugene Bryant, Stan Dennis Jr., Sharon Haldane, Gary Reece, Leonard Reece and Theresa Wesley have all put their hats in the ring for mayor.

Haldane and Dennis Jr. are both currently serving as Lax Kw’alaams Band councillors.

Twelve spots are open on council — a maximum of three which can be allocated to candidates living off-reserve — with thirty-six candidates running. Seven familiar faces are running for re-election: councillors Geraldine Alexcee, Braden Dudoward, Angela Green, Kelly Sampson, Theodore White Sr., Harvey Russell Jr. and Reginald Sampson.

Candidates for the trustees have a better shot at winning with only 11 running for five spots.

The elections will be held on Nov. 19 with both the Lax Kw’alaams Elders Lodge at the Lax Kw’alaams Rec Centre and Lax Kw’alaams Business Development LP in Prince Rupert serving as the polling stations from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Any elector who wishes to vote by mail for mayor or council can request a mail-in ballot voting package directly from the electoral officer.

Any elector who wishes to vote for a trustee can do so by electronic ballot from now until 8 p.m. on Nov. 19. To register for an electronic vote residents can visit onefeather.ca/nations/lax-kwalaams.

Voters can only vote electronically for trustees as there is no electronic voting permitted for mayor and council.

Counting will take place the following day starting at 9 a.m. at the elder’s lodge.

READ MORE: Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

READ MORE: City of Prince Rupert strengthen their commitment to Coast Tsimshian nations

Candidate for Lax Kw’alaams council.