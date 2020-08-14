Heavy rainfall warning

Rainfall expected to exceed 100 mm in North Coast and Kitimat regions

A heavy rainfall warning for Prince Rupert, the North Coast and Kitimat regions has been issued by Environment Canada for Aug. 14 (Friday) continuing into Aug. 15 (Saturday).

A stalled frontal system is expected to bring rain in excess of 100 mm at times through out the north coastal area. The heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

“Consider checking in the drainage around the house to the reduce possibility of basement flooding after a heavy rain,” the Environment Canada warning said.

Rainfall warnings are issued when short duration rainfall events occur with 25mm or more of rain expected within a one hour period, or in the summer when 50 mm or more is expected within 24 hours and also in the winter when 25 mm of rain is expected in 24 hours.

K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet
Next story
Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Just Posted

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

Community engagement process launched to implement northern B.C. First Nation’s rights and title

Dogs are matched with the person, not the person matched to the dog – Prince Rupert SPCA

Prince Rupert SPCA does their due diligence in adopting dogs to suitable human companions

Photo Gallery: Memorial totem pole raising in Prince Rupert

The memorial pole stands in memory of Prince Rupert carvers mother on Second Ave. West

Province, feds, Wet’suwet’en announce progress in MOU talks

External community engagement process launched to help implement Wet’suwet’en rights and title

Memorial totem pole raised in Prince Rupert

The memorial pole was a two year project led by local carver Lyle Campbell

STANDING TALL: Forestry workers meet the challenges, remain hopeful

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Man suffers serious injuries in bear attack in remote area near Lillooet

It was deemed a defensive attack, no efforts were made to locate the animal

Parkinson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

People encouraged to walk around their neighbourhood, along community trails, through parks, forests

Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Each monthly instalment must be paid on the same date the rent is due

U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

‘We will continue to keep our communities safe,’ says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

WE Charity registers as lobbyist, lays off staff, looking to sell real estate

WE Charity said its financial position has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Most Read