Heavy rainfall warning

Rainfall expected to exceed 100 mm in Prince Rupert and North Coast regions

A heavy rainfall warning for Prince Rupert, the North Coast and Kitimat regions has been issued by Environment Canada for Aug. 14 (Friday) continuing into Aug. 15 (Saturday).

A stalled frontal system is expected to bring rain in excess of 100 mm at times through out the north coastal area. The heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads.

“Consider checking in the drainage around the house to the reduce possibility of basement flooding after a heavy rain,” the Environment Canada warning said.

Rainfall warnings are issued when short duration rainfall events occur with 25mm or more of rain expected within a one hour period, or in the summer when 50 mm or more is expected within 24 hours and also in the winter when 25 mm of rain is expected in 24 hours.

