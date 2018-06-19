Heat wave could lead to record-breaking electricity use: BC Hydro

Monday was a hot one, and many turned to fans and air conditioners for relief from the heat

B.C.’s recent heat wave has the provincial electricity provider predicting a record-breaking month for electricity usage, as people look to fans and air conditioners for some relief.

BC Hydro said in a statement Tuesday it recorded the season’s highest peak hourly demand – the hour customers use the most electricity – on Monday. That day nearly 7,300 megawatts of electricity was used, which is a 10 per cent increase from the same day the week before.

Fans, air conditioners and refrigeration units working harder to stay cool are all suspected reasons for the bump in power usage.

BC Hydro is forecasting its peak load to be between 7,000 and 7,500 megawatts over the next few days, as weather remains hot across the province before cooling down by Friday and into the weekend.

That could break the record of 7,500 set last August for hourly electricity use, BC Hydro said.

The utility provider suggests a number of energy-efficient ways to keep cool during hotter forecasts, including:

  • Shading windows with blinds or drapes, which can block out up to 65 per cent of the heat.
  • Position a fan by a window or door in the evening when temperatures are cooler to direct the cool air in.
  • Ensure a ceiling fan is rotating counter-clockwise to help direct the cool air down.
  • Avoid using the dryer to keep unnecessary heat out the house, and instead air dry your laundry.
  • Use a microwave, crockpot, toaster oven or barbecue to avoid the extra heat produced by the stove or oven.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port of Prince Rupert announces Fairview Phase 2B expansion
Next story
Private schools continue to top Fraser Institute rankings

Just Posted

Port of Prince Rupert announces Fairview Phase 2B expansion

DP World’s terminal expansion will increase capacity to 1.8 million TEUs a year

Testing, testing: Prince Rupert to try new emergency app

Trial run of alert system coming to a mobile phone near you on June 26

NWCC officially becomes Coast Mountain College

Northwest Community College’s new name has been two and a half years in the making

Clutch chip takes the 2018 Men’s Jubilee Golf Tournament

Ian Robinson carded scores of 67 and 74 over two rounds to claim the low-gross victory

Power goes out for more than 2,300 in Prince Rupert

Many lost power briefly overnight on June 18

This Week Podcast — Episode 89

Cruise ship season is upon us, and special guests talk about the upcoming Bushwacker dinner

Former B.C. gangster arrested for drug operation in India

Jimi Sandhu, deported in 2016, accused of owning drug-manufacturing facility

Export laws are threatening Northwest forestry companies: loggers association

Companies say domestic mills can buy timber below harvest cost

ValhallaFest kickstarts first year

Three-day electronic music and art festival starts this weekend in Terrace

EDITORIAL: All children created equal

There are still some who justify President Donald Trump’s treatment of migrant children

BC Ferries posts strong earnings before rate cuts

Last year highest ever for vehicle traffic, most walk-ons in 20 years

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Snapchat used to make mass shooting threat in Kamloops

RCMP did not dub the threat a hoax, instead called it “unsubstantiated”

B.C. groups file response to government’s fight against solitary confinement

B.C. Supreme Court judge suspended ruling for one year to give government time to draft legislation

Most Read