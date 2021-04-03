A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)

B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order remained open Saturday.

Owner Federico Fuoco of Gusto A Taste of Italy in Olympic Village refused to abide by B.C.’s three-week “circuit breaker” plan to curb COVID-19 spread. On Friday, customers were seen dining inside of the eatery.

Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed it ordered the restaurant to close.

It remained open Saturday, this time offering patio dining and take-out service in line with provincial health orders.

Fuoco said small-business owners were “blindsided” by the B.C. government’s move to limit dining to patio and take-out service.

His long-time restaurant, Federico’s Supper Club, shuttered last April – among the 10,000 Restaurants Canada estimates have closed amid the pandemic.

RELATED: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

The order – which came into effect Tuesday – was announced Monday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. On Wednesday, B.C. reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily tally to date.

Henry said, “with March break and universities being out of session for a while, we’re seeing that lead to augmentation of transmission through places like restaurants and bars.”

Vancouver Coastal Health said the restaurant owner could face a $2,300 violation ticket but declined to confirm whether one would be issued.

The health authority said it “supports businesses in the region to ensure they can operate safely and that they comply with COVID-19 guidelines.”

READ MORE: For small businesses that survive COVID, recovery is expected to be difficult


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect in fatal Capitol attack suffered delusions, says U.S. official
Next story
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Just Posted

Nurse Angie Z. administers an immunization to a Prince Rupert recipient at the community-whole vaccination clinic which ran from March 14 to 22. More than 9,008 vaccinations have been administered in the region Minister of Health Adrian Dix said on April 1. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Health Minister addresses Prince Rupert — not in a good way

Dr. Henry says support local restaurant takeouts and travel for day trips only

A lamp post on Park Ave. or Hwy 16 in Prince Rupert is concerning citizens that it will fall after damaged caused more than four weeks ago. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
In the light of day, it’s still not on

Prince Rupert resident concerned lamp post will fall

Audrey Dundas and her two-year-old son Jake toddle up Third Ave on April 1st, laughing in the face of Mother Nature’s April fools hail that was on and off during the day. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Easter Bunny may need an umbrella

Prince Rupert weather forecasted by Environment Canada for long weekend

Regional airports, like Prince Rupert Regional Airport and inter-city bus operators, will receive one-time $22.7 million investment over the next year to support operations, Jennifer Rice NDP MLA for the North Coast stated on March 30. (Photo: File photo)
Provincial government to invest $22.7 into regional airport and busses

Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice said transportation investment will keep people moving

Yaishia Wishlow, assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market stands in the empty restaurant on March 30 after the B.C. government ordered all in-restaurant dining to be halted due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

“Our provincial Premier should be [expletive] spanked to allow this …” — Charmayne Carlson

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

An Interior Health nurse administers Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. Photo: Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News
B.C. sets two new daily records with latest COVID-19 cases

1,018 cases for April 1 to 2 and 1,072 cases for April 2 to 3

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Seven-year-old Rowan Walroth (right) donated just shy of $3,000 to a Vernon food bank in March 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

Rowan Walroth read a book about boys who dared to make a difference, and decided to become one

Most Read