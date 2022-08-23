Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos makes a funding announcement during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos makes a funding announcement during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Health minister appoints chief nursing officer to offer input on care concerns

National shortage of qualified nurses has continued to stretch health systems thin

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has appointed Leigh Chapman to the newly reinstated role of chief federal nursing officer to offer input on the many issues facing Canada’s health systems.

The federal government announced it would reinstate the role in February in recognition of the central role nurses played in keeping health care afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, a national shortage of qualified nurses has continued to stretch health systems thin as they struggle to maintain care.

Unions representing nurses report their members are over worked, burnt out and leaving the industry in droves.

Duclos says Chapman will play a “crucial” role in helping to stabilize the health workforce and make sure nurses’ perspectives are included in health policy work.

Chapman is a registered nurse in Toronto with a PhD from the University of Toronto’s faculty of nursing.

RELATED: ‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Health

Previous story
Floating $250,000 classroom for Coast Mountain College dedicated in Prince Rupert
Next story
B.C. wildfires: Close to 40,000 hectares burned so far in 2022

Just Posted

Smithers Skate Park Society was one of 11 community infrastructure and tourism projects receiving funding in B.C.’s northwest. Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced the total investment of more than $2.9 million in Prince Rupert on Aug. 23. (Photo: KJ Millar/The Northern View)
Northwest B.C.’s public spaces get a $2.9-million spruce up

Diver was charged $12,000 for getting too close to a pod of killer whales near Prince Rupert on July 22, 2022. An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Scuba diver fined $12K for getting too close to killer whales near Prince Rupert Harbour

Coast Mountain College faculty gave the thumbs up when a new floating classroom was added to the Prince Rupert campus on Aug. 22. A dedication ceremony saw the boat re-named Na Malsga Aks. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Floating $250,000 classroom for Coast Mountain College dedicated in Prince Rupert

Evacuation Alert Issued for Morice River Wildfire. (Submitted photo)
BREAKING: Evacuation Alert issued for Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako due to Morice River wildfire