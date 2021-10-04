Head-on vehicle collision sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle crash at McBride and 2nd resulted in one person being transported to hospital on Oct. 1 (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) Firefighters needed less than 15 minutes to clear a vehicle collision site on Oct. 1 at the corners of McBride and 2nd Ave. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View) One vehicle needed to be removed via tow truck on Oct. 1. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

One person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of McBride St. and 2nd Ave. W. on Oct. 1.

The incident occurred at the stop sign near the BC Liquor Store, with emergency crews responding.

Firefighters had the intersection cleared in less than 15 minutes. They were assisted by RCMP and BC Ambulance.

The intersection was blocked off until a tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the vehicles.

“There were two people stopped and I guess this guy thought he was going and didn’t see [the other] guys and had a little head-on collision,” Dylan Sidoni, fire captain, said. “One person went to the hospital with sore neck pain.”

Sidoni said it was a fairly standard operation and did not require any tools though the batteries of the vehicles were disconnected.

Norman Galimski | Journalist