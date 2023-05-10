Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a joint press conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. The head of a Vancouver-based group that says it is a “non-political” organization helping Chinese integrate into Canadian society travelled to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping at a government conference this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thibault Camus

Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a joint press conference with France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, April 6, 2023. The head of a Vancouver-based group that says it is a “non-political” organization helping Chinese integrate into Canadian society travelled to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping at a government conference this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thibault Camus

Head of ‘non-political’ B.C. group meets China’s Xi Jinping at gathering of ‘fresh troops’

Canadian Community Service Association promotes integration and ‘the spirit of community service’

The head of a British Columbia-based group that says it is a “non-political” organization helping Chinese integrate into Canadian society travelled to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping at a government conference this week.

Chinese state media videos and photos show Canadian Community Service Association president Niu Hua attending the “10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations,” hosted by the state council’s overseas Chinese affairs office.

Niu is seen applauding with the group on Monday during Xi’s entry to the conference, which state media says involved representatives from 130 countries, and is also seen in a group picture with the Chinese leader.

Chinese state media says Shi Taifeng — head of the Chinese United Front Work Department’s central committee — told conference attendees that they serve as “an important bridge and bond” between China and the rest of the world.

Shi told the groups they are “fresh troops” in China’s effort to develop a “shared future for mankind” as part of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Niu has not responded to requests for comment, but his Chinese-language WeChat social media account shared state-media depictions of the meeting and photographs of him outside the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, where the meeting with Xi took place.

The Canadian Community Service Association says on its website that it was established in 2002 to promote integration and “the spirit of community service” among Chinese and other multicultural communities, organizing activities such as fundraising drives for natural disasters.

It says it is “non-profit, non-religious, and non-political,” and has nearly 20,000 members.

In March, the group hosted a banquet to welcome new Chinese consul general Yang Shu to Vancouver.

In January, it staged a spring festival gala attended by an array of Canadian federal, provincial and municipal politicians, several of whom spoke at the event and posed for photos with Niu.

One of the speakers at the January event, Senator Yuen Pau Woo, questioned whether there was a racial component to any concerns about Niu’s presence at the meeting with Xi.

“Did you hear that hundreds of Canadians met with President Biden on his recent visit to Canada, including numerous heads of non-political organizations?” Woo said in a written response.

“Would you ask the same question if a Caucasian Canadian head of a non-political organization — say the president of a business group or a university — went to Beijing and met with President Xi?”

On Monday, Canada declared Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei “persona non grata” after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said he was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.

China responded by declaring Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, a consul in Shanghai, “persona non grata” and asked her to leave the country before May 13.

—Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response

READ MORE: B.C. Chinese community tells feds about intimidation by foreign powers and proxies

China

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire danger continues to be ‘extreme’ in most parts of province: Alberta government
Next story
Five-year-old girl hospitalized after bear spray assault; B.C. senior facing charges

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP, on May 10, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Wanted Wednesday: Tre Brody Burtram Spencer-Wilson

Construction on a new helicopter pad in Lax Kw’alaams should be completed by August, the Band stated in a release on May 9. (Photo: supplied)
New helipad in Lax Kw’alaams near Prince Rupert

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop president of the Haida Nation addresses the Legislative Assembly on May 9 to witness the passing of the Haida Nation Recognition Act and explaining it’s significance to the people. (Photo: Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
Haida Nation and Province take steps toward reconciliation with passing of new legislation

NDP MLAs from across the province show off their painted nails in support of 8-year-old Shemar Williams of Prince Rupert’s SD 52, who had his nail polish removed by his Grade 2 teacher, which his parents allege was inappropriate behaviour. (Photo: Supplied)
MLAs paint nails in support of Prince Rupert schoolboy allegedly bullied by teacher

Pop-up banner image