Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

A Hazelton RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm has pleaded not guilty and April 23 has been set to fix a date for his trial.

Defence counsel for Const. Eric Unrau appeared in Hazelton court this morning to file the plea.

Unrau is alleged to have committed the offence Sept. 4, 2018 while on-duty at the Hazelton detachment. No details of the incident leading to the charges have been released.

“As this matter is now before the court, the BCPS (British Columbia Prosecution Service) is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time,” read a statement released when the charge was approved on March 5.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter