A shopper browses fidget spinners displayed for sale by a street vendor in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 12, 2017. The fidget spinner is a toy that sits like a propeller on a person’s finger, with blades that spin around a bearing. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg.

A shopper browses fidget spinners displayed for sale by a street vendor in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 12, 2017. The fidget spinner is a toy that sits like a propeller on a person’s finger, with blades that spin around a bearing. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Michael Nagle/Bloomberg.

Hate seeing people fidget? You might just have misokinesia: UBC study

One-third of people suffer from misokinesia, or a “hatred of movement”

Pen tapping, leg bouncing, hair twirling, thumb-twiddling — if witnessing any of these behaviours drives you up the wall, you may have misokinesia.

Misokinesia, or “the hatred of movements” is the subject of a recent University of British Columbia study that found about one-third of people hate to watch people fidget.

The study was led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal and UBC psychology professor Todd Handy. Their study included 4,100 participants who were asked to self-report whether they have sensitivities to seeing people fidget and how that sensitivity impacts them.

RELATED: Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

“They are negatively impacted emotionally and experience reactions such as anger, anxiety or frustration as well as reduced enjoyment in social situations, work and learning environments,” Handy said.

“Some even pursue fewer social activities because of the condition. We also found these impacts increase with age and older adults reported a broader range of challenges.”

Jaswal suggests those negative impacts could involve mirror neurons. She said those neurons fire during movement or witnessing movement in other, and are linked to empathy and help people to understand others.

“A reason that people fidget is because they’re anxious or nervous, so when individuals who suffer from misokinesia see someone fidgeting, they may mirror it and feel anxious or nervous as well. We are hoping to examine this more closely in our future research as well as whether there’s a genetic component to the sensitivity,” Jaswal said.

There isn’t any cure for misokinesia, but raising awareness for the condition could go a long way in helping those who suffer from it. The pair of researchers have created an online resource: misokinesia.ca where people can access studies, news and a community of people impacted by misokinesia.

“Misokinesia is a widely shared phenomenon that no one has ever really talked about. By starting this discussion, there is reason for hope in better understanding and outcomes,” Handy said.

RELATED: Canadians not getting enough light exercise during pandemic, UBC study finds

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

UBC

Previous story
B.C. on track to lose more than 2,000 people to illicit drug poisonings this year
Next story
Watchdog probes RCMP-shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel

Just Posted

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Jody Craven was scheduled to be transferred to Prince Rupert from Smithers for surgery on Aug. 31. (Contributed photo)
People’s Party candidate for Skeena–Bulkley Valley to be medevaced to Prince Rupert for surgery

To approve or to not approve, that was the question Prince Rupert City Councillor Barry Cunnigham contemplated, at a public hearing on Aug. 23, to address a rezoning application for the proposed Lax Kw’alaams housing project on 11th Ave. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UPDATED: Opposing sides of proposed 11th Ave. housing debate were voiced at public hearing

The Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive volunteers are gearing up for this year’s event. Volunteer, Cheryl Proskiw, helps load last year’s donations into a car on Sept. 26 2020.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert BC Thanksgiving Food Drive ramping up for comeback

Prince Rupert Golf Club superintendent, Ryan O’Halloran says it’s hard to manage people using bug spray on the greens because golfers don’t know that it kills the grass. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Bug spray yellows Prince Rupert golf greens