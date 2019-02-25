Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

All pools are closed at Harrison Hot Springs until further notice, on Feb. 22, 2019. (Frank Klassen/Black Press Media)

The Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools are back open after Fraser Health closed the pools over rash reports over the weekend.

According to resort sales and marketing manager Eric Towne, Fraser Health gave the go-ahead for the five mineral pools to reopen Monday (Feb. 25) after the water was found to not contain rash-causing bacteria.

The pools had been closed Friday after Fraser Health received two complaints about rashes from people who had used the mineral pools.

RELATED: Reports of rashes prompt pool closures at Harrison Hot Springs

According to Fraser Health, the complainants described a rash that had symptoms related to a common bacteria, pseudomonas aeruginosa. The health authority closed the pools while the water was tested by the BC Centre for Disease Control for the bacteria.

While the pools were closed, Towne said the resort cleaned three of the pools as a precaution.

“They were drained and cleaned and new sand was brought in for the filtration system,” he said.

The pools are expected to be fully open by Monday afternoon.


grace.kennedy@ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Just Posted

Prince Rupert DFO officer patrols Fijian coast

Patricia DeMille was one of three B.C.-based officers helping to prevent illegal fishing

Maritime Museum takes nominations for top B.C. mariners

Beaver Medals go out to those making outstanding achievements in the marine sector

Prince Rupert minor hockey is on the brink

The Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association is in dire need of referees

Moving to the beat of his own drum

Garry Wells has beat drums with his village for more than 30 years

In Our Opinion: Go get ‘em Nathan

They need to change the name of the capital of Canada. Anyone… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The resort said it passed the water tests done by Fraser Health for a waterborne bacteria

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

Most Read