Harper plans visit to White House without telling Canadian government

Visit to the U.S. capital comes amid tensions between Canada, U.S. with prospect of a trade war

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention by not informing the Canadian government of his visit.

CTV says emails they have obtained show U.S. officials are expecting Harper to visit Washington on July 2, one day after Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on imports of a wide range of U.S. goods and as well as steel and aluminum are set to come into effect.

The broadcaster reports Harper is planning to meet with U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was the U.S. ambassador to the UN when Harper was prime minister.

However, CTV says the purpose of Harper’s meeting is not clear.

The visit to the U.S. capital comes amid heightened tensions between Canada and the U.S. with the prospect of a trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other administration officials have also engaged in personal attacks against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on political talk shows and social media.

The Canadian Press

