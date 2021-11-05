Halloween fireworks lead to 2 spooked B.C. horses being put down

Halloween was an actual horror show for some Vancouver Island area residents, including a couple from Errington forced to put down two horses that became entangled in barbed wire after being spooked by fireworks.

Nearby resident Matthew Montgomery said the horses became entangled in the wire after jumping a fence following the loud exploding noises.

“I watched and helped as much as I could for about four hours until I could not bear the sound any more,” Montgomery wrote via social media. “I can’t begin to imagine the strength they must have had to fight for so long.”

Montgomery said the couple wished to remain anonymous but gave permission to share their story.

“After what I saw, there’s just no way I couldn’t say something,” said Montgomery, who described the couple as not wanting to point blame or seek retribution. “They are the kind of people without a shred of hate for anything in this world. I am for justice and retribution. If it was up to me anyone blowing those (fireworks) off would be charged with possession and detonation of an explosive device causing harm and death to local farm animals.”

The fireworks, Montgomery said, came from every direction. The explosions could be heard all over Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

“Some of the loudest explosions I’ve ever heard,” said Montgomery. “I felt some shaking windows and even having an aftershock so bad the ground shook. It’s no wonder those poor creatures ran. It sounded like a scene from ‘Band of Brothers’, like bombs going off.”

Oceanside RCMP reported they received four complaints related to fireworks being discharged. One was in Parksville, one in Qualicum Beach and two from electoral areas in the Regional District of Nanaimo. No charges were brought in any of the instances.

The City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach have year-long fireworks bans and prohibit their sale. Qualicum Beach, however, has an exception, allowing fireworks to be discharged only on Oct. 31 with a permit and permits the sale or possession of fireworks from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31.

The RDN does not regulate fireworks in the electoral areas. Residents tried to convince the district board to implement a ban earlier this year but the directors declined to take action, as they see enforcement to be the biggest stumbling block. The board indicated the issue lies with the provincial government.

Area F (Nanoose Bay) alternate director Julian Fell, at the June 8 RDN board meeting, stated: “The conclusion of the board after some discussion and particularly in consultation with bylaw enforcement was that the RDN cannot stop the use of fireworks, which is logistically and essentially statutory impossible. So this is just a repeat exercise from eight years ago and I suppose until or unless the province changes the statutes, it will be the same thing 10 years from now.”

