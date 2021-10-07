Lornelia Cousins, general manager, and Robin Chacko, department manager, hold the cheque worth $2,435.01 to be donated to the Salvation Army on Oct. 4. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)

Half of McHappy Day funds raised for the Salvation Army

McDonalds has donated more than $2,000 dollars to the Prince Rupert Salvation Army.

On Sept. 22, the local fast-food joint raised almost $5,000 through its McHappy Day fundraiser with half of the funds going to the Salvation Army, totalling $2,435.01. The other half of the money went to McDonalds’ own charity, Ronald McDonald House.

This is not the first time the owner operator, Jason Ammar, has given to the Salvation Army throughout the pandemic.

It was in May, last year, when Ammar noticed the food bank was having difficulties filling up their shelves after reading an article in The Northern View and donated to them for the first time.

“That’s when we decided we need to help our community,” Ammar said. “At that point, we had made the commitment that when we have McHappy Day we will raise a little bit more funds.”

Each year, the restaurant decides on a different charity to donate half the money raised on McHappy Day. This year it was Ammar’s own initiative to commit to the Salvation Army.

“We like to make sure that some of the money comes back directly to the organizations and charities that directly impact our community,” Ammar said.

“As a community, and as a close community like Prince Rupert, we should all rally among these causes that serve the better good of our community … whether it’s their time, whether it’s their money, whether it’s just being decent to your neighbour or a good friend — because all we have is one another,” he said.

 
