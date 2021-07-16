COVID-19 vaccination, Maple Ridge, March 26, 2021 (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)

Half of eligible B.C residents fully vaccinated, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported

No new deaths were reported as a result of the disease

British Columbia was inches away from half its eligible population being fully vaccinated as health officials announced 45 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Currently, 49.9 per cent of residents 12 and older, 3,686,611 people, having been immunized with a second dose.

Of the new cases, 60 individuals are in hospital and 12 are in intensive care with the remaining recovering at home in self-isolation.

Positive test results broken down by health authorities include 13 in Fraser Health, eight in Vancouver Coastal Health, 21 in Interior Health, two in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

That makes a total of 652 active cases in the province and 145,908 people who have now recovered from COVID-19 infections.

One outbreak remains active in a health care setting, Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, while no long-term care centres have reported such.

No new deaths have been a result of the respiratory disease.


