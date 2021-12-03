Half-naked woman ignites willow tree while trying to keep warm at Kelowna beach

Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree is taken down at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)
Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)Tree still smoking at Mushroom Beach. (Cole Schisler/ Black Press Media)

Crews have removed a large willow tree at Lake Avenue Dog Park, locally known as Mushroom Beach, after it was set on fire early Friday morning (Dec. 3).

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. by area residents.

Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said residents reported a group of people, including a partially nude woman, gathered by a fire near the tree to keep warm.

The fire quickly grew out of control and spread inside of the willow tree. The tree continued to produce smoke as crews from Action Tree Service worked to remove it. The Kelowna Fire Department was on scene to douse the tree before it was cut down.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Kelowna RCMP have concluded their investigation.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP prepare for crack down on impaired driving

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on West Kelowna sidewalk

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ArsonfireKelowna

Previous story
Disease specialist says COVID-19 testing better than travel ban ‘whack-a-mole’
Next story
98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

Just Posted

Autumn Johansen watches as Billy Hughes throws a rock during the third annual New Beers Resolution event at the Prince Rupert Curling Club on Jan. 6, 2019. (File photo)
Prince Rupert Curling Club to host first tournament in two years

A billboard sign of Stikine MLA Nathan Nathan Cullen, on highway 16 west of Smithers, was subject to anti-Semitic vandalism. (Deb Meissner/Smithers Interior News)
Stikine MLA’s billboard in Smithers vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

COVID-19 vaccine drop-in clinics for children aged five to 11 start on Dec. 6 at the health unit. Chantelle Vera said a small needle was nothing compared to the effects COVID-19 could have. She received her vaccination at a youth drop-in clinic on May 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert kids can roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccine

The federal government passed legislation on Dec. 1 protecting LGBTQ+ youth by making conversion therapy illegal. Angelo Octaviano said he is proud to be his true self, at a gathering of LGBTQ Prince Rupert community members, supporters and allies to celebrate Pride month on June 19. (Photo: supplied, Kyle Hilliard)
Federal ban on conversion therapy “huge” for Prince Rupert youth