Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky was killed more than five years ago. Today (May 28) her half-brother Matthew Joseph Pernosky entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge. / File photo

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

A man, accused of killing his half-sister, has entered a guilty plea to a charge of second-degree murder.

Matthew Joseph Pernosky, was in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster today, charged with with second-degree murder, as well as charges of indignity to a body by having sexual contact with and disposing of the body of his half-sister, Mission teenager Rachel Pernosky.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 21. It is expected that the indignity charges will be stayed at that time.

According to Crown counsel, Rachel Pernosky’s family will provide victim impact statements at the hearing.

It has been more than five years since Rachel Pernosky’s body was discovered in steep terrain in Chilliwack.

She was 18 years old when she was reported missing on March 16, 2013. The mother of one was last seen at her home on Kite Street in Mission.

Police, search and rescue members, and volunteers began looking for her and, three days later, Rachel’s body was found in Chilliwack, near Old Orchard Road.

At the time, police said they believed the attack was not random.

On June 27, 2016, after a three-year investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, along with the Mission RCMP, announced that there was sufficient evidence to support homicide-related charges against Rachel’s estranged half-brother.

At that time, RCMP S/Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the suspect was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation.

Previous story
Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season
Next story
Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Just Posted

Dodge Cove voices featured on Luke Wallace album “Us”

Video interview with B.C. folk musician and advocate on Digby Island

Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble grows with 28 teams

Annual charity golf tournament took place on a wet May 26 at the Prince Rupert Golf Club

Bike to Work Week returns

Prince Rupert residents are being encouraged to pedal to their jobs from May 28 - June 3

2018 Relay For Life raises $100,698

Prince Rupert participants battled wind and rain to raise money for cancer research

Prince Rupert’s music students deliver a rockin’ return

Eight Annual Rock Stock show raises $3,155 for the Lester Centre of the Arts

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

Baby bear rescued on Vancouver Island after mother dies

“The little cub was laying on its mother.”

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Most Read