BC Ferries’ Kwuna approaching Skidegate Landing on Haida Gwaii on an unusually snowy morning, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo: Bob Jongewaard)

BC Ferries’ Kwuna approaching Skidegate Landing on Haida Gwaii on an unusually snowy morning, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo: Bob Jongewaard)

Haida Gwaii wakes up to snow

One resident estimated more than 10 centrimetres fell

Residents on Haida Gwaii woke up to a sparkly, white surprise this morning.

Bob Jongewaard, who lives at Skidegate Landing, said he was shocked to see so much snow on Nov. 29. He estimated more than 10 centimetres fell.

There may be more coming. According to Environment Canada, Sandspit and Masset have a 40 per cent chance of flurries for the afternoon of Nov. 29 and a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Historically, between 1897 and 2007 the greatest snowfall in Masset Nov. 29 was 5.1 centimetres in 1914.

Jongewaard said he also had a three-hour power outage, however, by 11:30 a.m. the BC Hydro website did not show any outages on the archipelago.

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton nurse barred from job for 5 years after sexual assault conviction
Next story
BC Ferries cancels the rest of today’s sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Just Posted

A BC Ferry docked at the Skidegate Ferry Terminal in June 2022. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Daajing Giids pens letter to BC Ferries, gov’t officials after cancellations leave residents stranded

A map depicting the two zones for the northern residents’ tax deductions. The pink shaded area depicts communities included in the full northern zone and the blue shaded area depicts the communities classified in the intermediate zone, who receive half the benefits as the full. (Photo: supplied)
Haida Gwaii residents continue to call for greater tax deduction

Based on a report from Living Wage for Families, out of 22 communities that took part in a survey, Daajing Giids is the most expensive place in the province for a family of four to make ends meet. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Living wage is $22.69 in Rupert and $25.87 to afford basics in Daajing Giids

BC Ferries’ Kwuna approaching Skidegate Landing on Haida Gwaii on an unusually snowy morning, Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo: Bob Jongewaard)
Haida Gwaii wakes up to snow