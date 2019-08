Tuesday’s Northern Adventure sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert has been delayed due to the ongoing storm in the area.

The B.C. Ferry vessel was set to depart from Skidegate at 10 a.m. However due to the current rainfall warning, it will instead depart at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Passengers are urged to monitor any further updates throughout the day.

Alex Kurial | Journalist