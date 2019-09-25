A tugboat was used to remove a grounded HaiCo fishing lodge from the east shore of Lina Island last year. The lodges will now be grounded permanently. (HaiCo/Westcoast Resorts photo)

Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values

HaiCo/Haida Tourism has announced that effective immediately it will no longer be operating fishing lodges on Haida Gwaii.

Its Westcoast Resorts and Englefield Bay Lodge are being closed as a result. This will take place at the end of this year’s fishing season.

READ MORE: Masset fishing derby proves to be a catch

Candace Dennis, CEO of Haida Enterprise Corporation, said the company’s future undertakings will “be more aligned with the values of our Haida ownership.”

Dennis said a new tourism strategy for Haida Tourism will be unveiled in the coming months.

READ MORE: Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

Alex Kurial | Journalist
