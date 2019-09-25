Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

HaiCo/Haida Tourism has announced that effective immediately it will no longer be operating fishing lodges on Haida Gwaii.
Its Westcoast Resorts and Englefield Bay Lodge are being closed as a result. This will take place at the end of this year’s fishing season.
Candace Dennis, CEO of Haida Enterprise Corporation, said the company’s future undertakings will “be more aligned with the values of our Haida ownership.”
Dennis said a new tourism strategy for Haida Tourism will be unveiled in the coming months.
