Haida Gwaii sportfishing lodges set to shut down

Tourism company wants to enact experiences more in line with Haida values

A tugboat was used to remove a grounded HaiCo fishing lodge from the east shore of Lina Island last year. The lodges will now be grounded permanently. (HaiCo/Westcoast Resorts photo)

HaiCo/Haida Tourism has announced that effective immediately it will no longer be operating fishing lodges on Haida Gwaii.

Its Westcoast Resorts and Englefield Bay Lodge are being closed as a result. This will take place at the end of this year’s fishing season.

Candace Dennis, CEO of Haida Enterprise Corporation, said the company’s future undertakings will “be more aligned with the values of our Haida ownership.”

Dennis said a new tourism strategy for Haida Tourism will be unveiled in the coming months.

Alex Kurial | Journalist