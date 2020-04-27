Haida Gwaii shutting its doors to visitors, blocking ferry passengers amid pandemic

Residents worried that their healthcare system could be overwhelmed

Haida Gwaii residents gather near the Skidegate BC Ferries terminal to block visitors from the mainland amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 27, 2020. (Karissa Gall/Black Press Media)

Haida Gwaii has shut its doors to visitors to avoid overwhelming its healthcare system.

The move came Monday (April 27) as residents, including Village of Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich and other public officials set up a protest in Skidegate. More than 60 people waited at the Haida Heritage Centre for traffic to come from the ferry terminal on Monday afternoon.

“I want to make it clear that we want to do this peacefully,” was shouted out from the crowd. Protesters were drumming, singing and holding signs that say “no trespassing” and other messages in local Indigenous languages.

“We want to detain them here, we don’t want to shame them,” he said of the visitors.

“We want to put our foot down and say enough.”

Skidegate Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kyle Marshall said the ferry from Prince Rupert shortly, was expected to carry a mix of Haida Gwaii residents, essential workers to clean up a diesel spill and visitors. In the end, there were no visitors. Protesters began to disperse at around 3:30 p.m.

A notice issued Monday by the Gaw Tlagee Emergency Operations Centre said visitors would be blocked until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, including the second wave of infections.

The islands’ healthcare system cannot handle extra people, the notice read.

“The communities of Haida Gwaii are no longer welcoming or serving visitors and people who are not full-time residents of Haida Gwaii,” the notice read.

“Visitors will be asked to return immediately to the ferry and wait for the next one.”

Monday’s blockade follows an “information checkpoint” set up in early April to to stop the spread of COVID-19 by the Skidegate Band. Marshall said Monday’s protest could be the first of many

Sgt. Greg Willcocks of the Queen Charlotte RCMP said police are aware of the protest but do not have the jurisdiction to send people back.

When provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked about the protests Monday afternoon, she said Indigenous communities “have the ability and the authority to make decisions for their communities.”

READ MORE: ‘Drive right through’: Skidegate Emergency Operations Centre erects checkpoint for non-residents

More to come.

