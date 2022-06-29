Haida Gwaii School District welcomes Manu Madhok as interim superintendent

Manu Madhok will start as interim superintendent for the Haida Gwaii School District (SD 50) in the 2022-23 academic year, the board of education announced on June 23.

Madhok will be stepping in for the current superintendent, Mitch Stewart, while he recovers from surgery.

“Although the circumstances under which I am joining the Haida Gwaii School District are unfortunate, I am honoured to be able to assist the board in finalizing and communicating a strategic vision for the communities served by SD 50,” he stated.

Madhok has more than 30 years of experience in schools including, most recently, superintendent and chief executive officer at Nechako Lakes School District (SD 91). While he had planned to retire come September, he agreed to start with SD 50 on Oct. 1.

“I am also personally excited about visiting beautiful Haida Gwaii several times over the coming year and interacting with schools and communities to support student learning,” Madhok stated.

“During these unprecedented times, we are fortunate to have someone of Mr. Madhok’s experience for an interim period. Manu will be guiding the board in completion of its renewed Strategic Plan and then helping to engage in fulsome consultation to update and make changes based on feedback. She noted the strategic plan will help guide the district for the next 4-5 years,” Dana Moraes, board chair for SD 50, stated.

SD 50 recognized Joanne Yovanovich for stepping into the role of superintendent since March 1.

Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter