The Northern Expedition ferry had a mechanical failure of its portside engine Saturday. Sailings to and from Haida Gwaii will be cancelled this Sunday and Monday while the Northern Adventure is re-routed to serve one round trip of the Inside Passage route before returning to serve Haida Gwaii on Tuesday. (Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Sunday and Monday sailings cancelled while Northern Adventure replaces troubled Northern Expedition

Without a working ferry for the Inside Passage route, BC Ferries is cancelling sailings to and from Haida Gwaii this Sunday and Monday.

Today’s 10:30 a.m. sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii is cancelled, and so is the 10 a.m. Monday sailing departing Haida Gwaii and the 10 p.m. Monday sailing departing Prince Rupert.

BC Ferries says it plans to restart the Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert service on Tuesday, Aug. 7 when the Northern Adventure will make a 6 a.m. departure from Prince Rupert and a 4 p.m. departure from Skidegate.

The sailings have been cancelled so the Northern Adventure ferry can replace the Northern Expedition for one round trip on the Inside Passage route between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy.

On Saturday evening, a mechanical failure of the portside main engine of the Northern Expedition forced the captain to skip a stop in Klemtu, where it was unsafe to sail with a single engine.

Instead, the Northern Expedition sailed directly to Prince Rupert, where it is in need of repairs.

Brion Bailey, who owns a Masset fishing lodge, is upset at BC Ferries’ decision to re-route the Haida Gwaii ferry onto the Inside Passage route.

Bailey was expecting guests on the Sunday ferry to Haida Gwaii, but they are now stranded in Prince Rupert until Tuesday, leaving some of his rooms empty and his guests with extra expenses.

“Are you going to accommodate Haida Gwaii or Vancouver Island?” Bailey said. “Someone’s made a choice.”

Emergencies aside, Bailey said he thinks BC Ferries should avoid switching ferries from one route to another.

“If I were president of BC Ferries, I’d say just let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

For updates from BC Ferries, visit www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

