Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries is adding five round-trip sailings between Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii between Sept. 11 and Sept. 30 to provide more travel opportunities for vacation travellers and residents, the company announced on Sept. 2.

“BC Ferries’ summer schedule traditionally dedicates one ship to the Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii route and one ship to the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert route. Earlier this summer, the Northern Expedition experienced a main engine failure and was temporarily out of service to undergo repairs,” a media statement said.

The Northern Adventure has provided service to both routes throughout the summer, with the summer schedule usually wrapping up mid-September on the Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii route.

“In recognition of the impact to the community of reduced availability at the beginning of the summer, BC Ferries is extending peak service levels this year on this route,” the company stated.

“The added trips provide travellers with the opportunity to experience the wonder of Haida Gwaii, and for locals, more frequent access to ferry travel. For full schedule information, visit bcferries.com.

Norman Galimski | Journalist