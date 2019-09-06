Minister Navdeep Bains met with local representatives from Haida Gwaii Community Futures in Masset last year. (Andrew Hudson photo)

Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert organizations among new development funding recipients

Federal government announced more than 3.2M in funding for northern B.C. projects

The federal government announced new funding on Friday for a number of northern B.C. projects aimed at developing employment and business opportunities in the region.

Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, revealed that more than $3.2 million will be directed toward six different projects through Western Economic Diversification Canada and the Innovation and Skills Plan. Together, they are estimated to create at least 152 jobs, provide business development and skills training to at least 639 people and help improve 367 businesses.

A pair of Haida Gwaii organizations were on the list, including the Haida Gwaii Institute in partnership with the University of British Columbia. The partners received $403,525 as they seek to increase post-secondary courses for students and establish a local job match program for graduates.

READ MORE: Port Clements and Masset receive funding for Housing Needs Reports

Haida Gwaii Community Futures received $504,900 in funding for their efforts to deliver business advisory services and training to Indigenous entrepreneurs in the province.

In Prince Rupert, the Metlakatla Development Corporation, Coast Shellfish Corporation and Coastal Shellfish LP received $1.25 million for their support for shellfish grow out and processing commercialization.

READ MORE: Haida Gwaii and Bella Bella organizations receive funding for arts and culture

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Just Posted

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View’s fishing derby helping NCCS raise money for child development centre

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby will be held Sept. 7

Single vehicle crash on Highway 16

One injured in overturned vehicle outside Prince Rupert

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

This is not the end of Alaska ferry: Prince Rupert Mayor

Alaska government announces Oct. 1 end of Ketchikan-Prince Rupert service

Holy Halibut! The derby is a day away and here’s what you need to know.

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby, in support of NCCS, is Sept. 7

The Northern View’s inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert this Saturday

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View Cannery Road Race is less than two weeks away

Northern View takes on scenic half-marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1k kid fun

Vanderhoof athlete one in 100 chosen for the first RBC Training Ground national final

Speedskater Alison Desmarais is also the only northern B.C. athlete chosen for the event

Protest planned as assaults on Okanagan correctional officers ‘skyrocket’

Officers will rally against prison violence on Sept. 9 in the South Okanagan

Province to hire SOGI 123 expert to train teachers across B.C.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announces funding for new education lead, enhance annual summit

Families of double-killer’s female victims warn Abbotsford of upcoming ‘supervised’ release

Terrence Burlingham killed Deana Worms, 20, and Brenda Hughes, 16, near Cranbrook in 1984

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Most Read