Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)

Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)

Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigneous Peoples Month

All are welcome at the virtual event June 22

Get cozy and join Haida author Kung Jaadee for an evening of storytelling on June 22.

Hosted by the Vancouver Island Regional Library, the hour-long virtual event starting at 6 p.m. is in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Month.

Kung Jaadee will be telling Haida and Squamish stories suitable for all ages.

“We are beyond excited to host this unique and gifted storyteller for what promises to be an enchanting and thoughtful evening,” said Patrick Siebold, Haida Gwaii library branches manager.

“Kung Jaadee’s ability to make her stories meaningful and accessible to people of every age has helped her become one of our country’s preeminent Indigenous storytellers. Because we’re hosting this event virtually, anyone with Internet access can participate. It’s going to be a great night.”

Coming from Old Massett, Kung Jaadee has been performing legends and sharing stories about her people’s history and culture for over 28 years.

She is the author of popular children’s books Raven’s Feast and Gifts from Raven.

To access the zoom link for the reading register at https://virl.bc.ca/event/kung-jaadee-storytelling-event/.

READ MORE: Raven’s Feast invites readers from around the world

 
Kaitlyn Bailey | Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Send Kaitlyn email
Send The Observer email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Haida GwaiiIndigenous peoples

Previous story
Prince Rupert citizens petition against possible health service cuts at regional hospital

Just Posted

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area this morning (June 17).
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area

Haida author Kung Jaadee will be part of an online event to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Month on June 22. (Photo: supplied)
Haida author shares stories in celebration of Indigneous Peoples Month

A citizens-originated petition of signatures, voicing concerns about service cuts at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, will be forwarded to provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix as voted by City Council on June 13.
Prince Rupert citizens petition against possible health service cuts at regional hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP had a busy day on June 15, with arrests, a home invasion resulting in a hammer attack, suspect on the run, and in an unrelated incident a stolen vehicle and more arrests. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Home invasion, hammer attack, suspect flees in Prince Rupert