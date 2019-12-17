Blood is drawn for medical testing. (Flickr)

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

B.C. and Ontario privacy commissioners are investigating a “cyberattack” on the database of LifeLabs, one of Canada’s largest providers of medical lab testing services.

The possible attack was reported by LifeLabs on Nov. 1, and made public Tuesday. The extent of the data breach has not been revealed, but it potentially affects 15 million customers, in a database that includes name, address, email, customer logins and passwords, health care numbers and lab test results.

“The breach of sensitive personal health information can be devastating to those who are affected,” said Michael McEvoy, information and privacy commissioner for B.C. “Our independent offices are committed to thoroughly investigating this breach. We will publicly report our findings and recommendations once our work is complete.”

RELATED: Medical clinics need to improve privacy, commissioner says

RELATED: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

LifeLabs has set up a web page and toll-free phone line (1-888-918-0467) for people affected by the data breach. One of the largest general diagnostic and specialty lab testing services, it has four main divisions: LifeLabs, LifeLabs Genetics, Rocky Mountain Analytical and Excelleris.

The coordinated investigation will examine the scope of the breach, the circumstances leading to it and what, if any measures Lifelabs could have taken to prevent and contain the breach.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Just Posted

Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Rainmakers senior boys wait for season to get underway following Kermodes cancellation

River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place

Terrace peppers Prince Rupert net in rebound victory over rivals

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert tip toe their way toward Christmas

DAPR put on their annual Christmas showcase at the Lester Centre of the Arts

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

Smiles all around for North Coast Health Improvement Society

Prince Rupert’s Cancer Care Unit is one step closer to reaching its goal

Winterfest highlights Prince Rupert’s holiday spirit

Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society’s annual Winterfest

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease

Transport Canada and Sandspit Community Society set to discuss options

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Kitsumkalum family in need after fire destroys family home

Donations being collected at Kitsumkalum Health Centre

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Most Read