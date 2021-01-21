Gymnastics Association benefits from Community Gaming Grant

Prince Rupert sports club to receive just less than $90,000 to build new facility

Prince Rupert Gymnastic Association will benefit from just less than $90,000 from Community Gaming Grants to assist with building a new gymnastic facility in the city, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced on Jan. 21.

A total of 53 not-for-profits across the province will receive a share of $5 million in capital project grants to make upgrades to community facilities and infrastructure. The funding is also to update technology and equipment to improve project delivery.

“The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association offers programming for people of all ages and experience levels in Prince Rupert,” Jackie Touchet, president of the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association said. “This grant will help us build a new facility to expand our programming, and give more people the benefit of participating in gymnastics—no matter whether it’s to train for a competitive edge, or just have fun through movement.”

MLA for the North Coast Jennifer Rice said that $89,187 in funding from the province for the Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association will help support improved recreation opportunities in the community.

“Here in the North Coast, indoor sports are a very important way for people to stay connected and stay active year-round,” Rice said. “This funding from the province will allow more people in Prince Rupert to be part of a fun and supportive athletic community through gymnastics.”

“The pandemic has highlighted the important role our community organizations fulfill, and their ability to provide direct support for people in communities has been vital,” Josie Osborne, minister of Municipal Affairs, said. “Whether it’s helping local food banks or connecting people through technology and mobile services, we are here to support British Columbians through this difficult time and create stronger, more resilient communities.”

Each year Community Gaming Grants provide funding to 5,000 organizations, including arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety, human and social services as well as parent advisory councils in school throughout BC.

This year, the program prioritized capital project requests from not-for-profits facing an increased demand for services or requiring modifications to programs and facilities to meet public health and safety guidelines.

The program has made it a condition that all grant funding this year complies with the provincial health officer orders and is providing flexibility for organizations to delay project and service delivery until they can do so safely.

