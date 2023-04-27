Gusty winds, downed power line sparks wildfire at Riske Creek west of Williams Lake

Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)
Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)Downed power lines sparked a fire along Highway 20 April 26. (Juri Agapow photo)

A tree falling on a power line in the community of Riske Creek sparked a wildfire and quick response from residents in the area this week.

The incident happened along Highway 20 Wednesday afternoon, April 26, while the area was under a special weather statement due to strong, gusty winds. Traffic was temporarily impacted.

Thursday morning, the BC Wildfire Service reports the fire covered about 50 hectares and is considered being held.

This same area was hit hard by the 2017 wildfires, something which residents noted on social media following the incident.

READ MORE: Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfiresCariboo

Previous story
Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.

Just Posted

View of the existing AltaGas propane export terminal on Ridley Island from the water. A new bulk liquids export facility is proposed to go up adjacent to this one following an announcement April 26 of a joint venture between AltaGas and Vopak. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Vopak and AltaGas combine to evaluate new bulk liquids terminal at Prince Rupert port

Map showing (in red) the most critical water mains in need of replacement in the City of Prince Rupert. (City of Prince Rupert)
Council awards up to $20 million to replace water main from reservoir to Montreal Circle

Garner John Price. (Photo provided)
Prince Rupert RCMP Wanted Wednesday – Garner John Price

From left, Corinne Bomben (Tanya), Jewel Jerstad (Donna) and Heather McRae (Rosie) perform during encores on opening night of Mamma Mia! at the Lester Centre on April 20. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Having the time of your life: Mamma Mia! here we go again