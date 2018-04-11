Jeremiah Moore removes windfall near McBride Street and First Avenue West after Tuesday’s wind storm, April 10. (Marc Fawcett-Atkinson / The Northern View)

Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

City contracted crews were busy clearing more than 50 trees fell during the wind storm

The gusts that ripped through Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon reached 104 km/h, felling trees across the city and leaving 2,864 BC Hydro customers without power.

While power has been restored to most customers, crews continue working today to clean up the remaining windfall.

The city estimates that over 50 trees fell yesterday afternoon, said Veronika Stewart, communications manager for the City of Prince Rupert.

“They fall in groups, which makes it difficult to estimate. We still expect to hear from the community about other trees that have fallen we don’t know about yet.”

That’s no issue for Jeremiah Moore, an arborist contracted by the city to remove the windfall.

“It’s keeping us busy,” he said as loaded a sectioned tree near the courthouse.

The city asks people to slow down near crews removing windfall, and to avoid interfering in their work.

WATCH MORE: Extreme winds wreak havoc across Prince Rupert


