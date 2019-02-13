Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

A gunman opened fire with an assault rifle at dinner time into a San Diego restaurant, but no one was hurt in what police said was an “amazing” outcome.

Police recovered at least 19 shell casings after the shooting Tuesday outside the restaurant in the city’s Hillcrest neighbourhood.

“It’s quite a blessing when that much, that hail of gunfire that went out, there was nobody hit,” police Lt. Andra Brown told the San Diego Union-Tribune .

It’s “amazing that nobody was hurt,” she said.

READ MORE: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Police detained a suspect about 20 minutes later and found the discarded gun nearby. A motive had not been determined.

The attack occurred in a busy area of bars and restaurants.

READ MORE: FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

Police said they did not have the exact number of patrons inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Some people reported being hit by shattered glass.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Apple lawyer accused of profiting from confidential info
Next story
Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Just Posted

Annual Ladies Valentines Bonspiel competed in Terrace this year

27 teams from the region dressed in plaid for the weekend event

Prince Rupert launches public enagement website

Online platform designed to gather feedback from the public to help inform policy

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4 Preview

Look ahead to all the games scheduled for Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Suspicious man banned from Prince Rupert pool and parks

RCMP called to Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to investigate a man’s suspicious actions

Year of the Pig celebrated in Prince Rupert

VIDEO and photo highlights from Chinese New Year in Prince Rupert on Feb. 9

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

Most Read