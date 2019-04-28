Growing in full sun at the Prince Rupert Plant and Flower Market

Sarah Dantzer of Transition Prince Rupert at the Plant and Flower Market fundraiser, Saturday, Apr. 27 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Small seedlings of tomatoes, kale and flowers of all kinds were growing in full sun with the third annual Flower Market at the Sunken Gardens.

The final installment of Transition Prince Rupert’s April sustainability month took place on Saturday, April 27 and members of the Prince Rupert Garden Club and Transition Prince Rupert teamed up to make the day possible.

Sarah Dantzer of Transition Prince Rupert was seen in full gardening clad and gumboots unloading a full pick-up truck load of seedlings for the market.

“People come, learn about plants and take some home to care for and hopefully eat from,” Dantzer said.

“We have lots of children’s activities and we are focussing on the importance of tiny hands. We would like to encourage people to grow their own food and we want to show people that it isn’t that hard.”

Transition Prince Rupert’s Veronika Stewart was also on hand with popcorn and snacks for the day.

“It is a fundraiser for Transition’s projects and we have growing stations for the kids to get involved. We just want everyone to get excited about growing,” Stewart said.

Shelly Holstein and Janice MacPhee are members of the Prince Rupert Garden Club who currently care for and maintain the Sunken Gardens.

“All the plants for sale today are taken from the Sunken Garden, we have irises, lilies, daisies and succulents”


Carol and Cassie Young with their homegrown vegetables at the Plant and Flower Market (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Shelly Holstein and Janice MacPhee of the Prince Rupert Garden Club who also care for the Sunken Gardens in Prince Rupert (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Veronika Stewart of Transition Prince Rupert providing snacks for the day at the Plant and Flower Market (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

