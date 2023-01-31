Nanaimo RCMP got help from gardening tool-wielding neighbours who detained a break-and-enter suspect until officers could make an arrest. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP got help from gardening tool-wielding neighbours who detained a break-and-enter suspect until officers could make an arrest. (News Bulletin file photo)

Group of neighbours wielding garden tools corner suspected B.C. burglar

Suspect was beaten and bloody after an earlier break-and-enter gone wrong

Neighbours wielding garden tools cornered a break-and-enter suspect until Nanaimo RCMP arrived on scene.

According to a police press release, a search for a suspect ended at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after residents in Cedar used garden tools to pen an alleged perpetrator in a carport in the 1700 block of Woobank Road.

A string of incidents started at about 3 p.m. when numerous officers responded to 911 calls after a homeowner on Yellow Point Road reported coming face-to-face with an intruder in his home.

“A struggle ensued during which time the suspect sustained a head injury and lost a significant amount of blood,” the release noted. “The suspect, although injured, managed to flee.”

RCMP officers, with the help of a police dog, searched the area with no success.

Just before 6 p.m., more 911 calls came in from neighbours on Woobank Road – about two kilometres away from the initial incident – who reported that a man who had dried blood on him had tried to break into a residence there.

“This time, several neighbours came together and brandishing a variety of garden tools, prevented the individual from fleeing,” noted the release.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect for the break-in and break-in attempt. He was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, then brought to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment where he was held overnight.

The individual, of no fixed address, was also the subject of four outstanding warrants from North Cowichan. No charges have been laid in connection with the two attempted break-and-enters and those incidents remain under investigation, say police.

“We are pleased that the suspect was eventually located and that none of the home owners were injured while trying to subdue him,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

READ ALSO: Fed up with violent crimes, Nanaimo residents rally to demand better public safety

READ ALSO: Off-duty RCMP officer catches suspect siphoning gas from vehicle at non-profit daycare in Nanaimo


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newscrimetheft

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended over racist remarks to coworkers, yelling at students
Next story
Vancouver elementary school to dump name of lord linked to Boer War, other atrocities

Just Posted

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

Masset RCMP seized five weapons, 20 grams of drugs and $2,000 from a boat on Jan. 13. (Photo: supplied)
Masset RCMP seized 5 firearms, drugs and $2,000

Peter Finnigan was not letting go after winning the coveted Sugar Shack Moose at the 14th annual festival hosted by AFFNO on Jan. 28, at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
PHOTOS: Fervent sweetness at Sugar Shack 2023