An adult male grizzly bear was put down in Lax Kw’alaams on July 4. (Sharon Sampson / Facebook)

Grizzly bear put down in Lax Kw’alaams after it showed no fear

Male bear shot after entering the First Nation village on July 4

As a large male grizzly bear made its way through the village this afternoon, July 4, Lax Kw’alaams residents were warned not to go outside unless necessary.

“We are sad to report that due to the immediate danger the bear posed to residents, it had to be put down,” the Lax Kw’alaams Band wrote on its Facebook page. “There were no other bears spotted but residents are warned to stay alert as this is not the first one to be spotted recently.”

READ MORE: B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

Volunteers at the fire hall said the adult bear had been seen in the area for a few weeks, as well as another grizzly and her cubs, and a black bear with two cubs. The male grizzly was put down because it was in the middle of town. When bear bangers were used, the grizzly did not respond and showed no fear. The block was barricaded, and four residents with gun licences helped put down the animal.

Residents are taking the meat and fur of the bear.

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams builds its future with culturally relevant education


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax
Next story
VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

Just Posted

Prince Rupert mayor joins July 4 celebrations in Alaska

Lee Brain made the annual trip to Ketchikan for Independence Day

Grizzly bear put down in Lax Kw’alaams after it showed no fear

Male bear shot after entering the First Nation village on July 4

Record high temperatures for July 4 in Prince Rupert

Environment Canada reports temperatures of 25.7°C with a humidex of 27°C on North Coast, B.C.

RCMP investigating Shames Mountain break-in

Over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen over the long weekend

Body found on Port Edward shoreline

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigate the death of a male discovered at Inverness Passage

VIDEO: Seal escapes hungry orcas by climbing aboard tourist boat

Whales circulate nearby as lucky seal finds refuge

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Armstrong MetalFest bigger than ever for 10-year milestone

Armstrong MetalFest slated for July 13-14 at Hassen Memorial Arena

Most Read