Grizzly bear put down in Lax Kw’alaams after it showed no fear

As a large male grizzly bear made its way through the village this afternoon, July 4, Lax Kw’alaams residents were warned not to go outside unless necessary.

“We are sad to report that due to the immediate danger the bear posed to residents, it had to be put down,” the Lax Kw’alaams Band wrote on its Facebook page. “There were no other bears spotted but residents are warned to stay alert as this is not the first one to be spotted recently.”

Volunteers at the fire hall said the adult bear had been seen in the area for a few weeks, as well as another grizzly and her cubs, and a black bear with two cubs. The male grizzly was put down because it was in the middle of town. When bear bangers were used, the grizzly did not respond and showed no fear. The block was barricaded, and four residents with gun licences helped put down the animal.

Residents are taking the meat and fur of the bear.

