Green Ribbons for May Missing Children’s Month

The month of May has been proclaimed as Missing Children’s Month in Prince Rupert by City Council, in partnership with Child Find BC and May 25 has been declared Missing Children’s day.

“Most recent reporting from the RCMP show that over 6,800 cases of missing children were reported in British Columbia and over 40,000 cases in Canada,” Crystal Dunahee, president of Child Find BC said.

According to Statistics Canada, British Columbia has 667 missing children reports per 100,000 people, the highest number of missing children reports per capita in the country.

In a declaration, signed by Lee Brain, Prince Rupert mayor, at the April 27 City Council meeting, citizens are urged to wear a green ribbon as a symbol of hope for the recovery of all missing children and to remain vigilant in the common desire to protect and nurture the youth of the province.

“Child Find has recognized green as the colour of hope, which symbolizes a light in the darkness for all missing children,” Child Find said.

In a letter addressed to mayor and council, Dunahee said it is through the support of municipal governments, like in Prince Rupert, that Child Find is able to educate and bring awareness to thousands of BC families on this important issue.

“It’s definitely a worthwhile initiative,” said Brain.

Child Find’s annual Green Ribbon of Hope Campaign will be held in the May.

Child Find BC hosts clinics and provides education, including public speakers, literature and tips for families to assist them in keeping all children safe. They supply “ALL ABOUT ME” ID Kits with child finger printing and photos, to at no cost to families.

