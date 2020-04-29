Steve Orcherton takes fingerprints and an identifying photo for Jaxon at Child Find BC information kiosk. The program offers parents a take-home passport with what can become crucial and pertinent information. Image was captured in June 2018, previous to COVID-19 social distancing recommendations. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Green Ribbons for May Missing Children’s Month

City council proclaimed May as Missing Children’s Month in Prince Rupert

The month of May has been proclaimed as Missing Children’s Month in Prince Rupert by City Council, in partnership with Child Find BC and May 25 has been declared Missing Children’s day.

“Most recent reporting from the RCMP show that over 6,800 cases of missing children were reported in British Columbia and over 40,000 cases in Canada,” Crystal Dunahee, president of Child Find BC said.

According to Statistics Canada, British Columbia has 667 missing children reports per 100,000 people, the highest number of missing children reports per capita in the country.

In a declaration, signed by Lee Brain, Prince Rupert mayor, at the April 27 City Council meeting, citizens are urged to wear a green ribbon as a symbol of hope for the recovery of all missing children and to remain vigilant in the common desire to protect and nurture the youth of the province.

“Child Find has recognized green as the colour of hope, which symbolizes a light in the darkness for all missing children,” Child Find said.

In a letter addressed to mayor and council, Dunahee said it is through the support of municipal governments, like in Prince Rupert, that Child Find is able to educate and bring awareness to thousands of BC families on this important issue.

“It’s definitely a worthwhile initiative,” said Brain.

Child Find’s annual Green Ribbon of Hope Campaign will be held in the May.

Child Find BC hosts clinics and provides education, including public speakers, literature and tips for families to assist them in keeping all children safe. They supply “ALL ABOUT ME” ID Kits with child finger printing and photos, to at no cost to families.

READ MORE: Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

hr width=75%> 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says
Next story
Canadian military helicopter reported missing while operating in Mediterranean

Just Posted

Green Ribbons for May Missing Children’s Month

City council proclaimed May as Missing Children’s Month in Prince Rupert

Fairview-Ridley connector corridor is 20 per cent complete

Connector road will eliminate heavy truck traffic in Prince Rupert core

City Council briefs

Zero per cent tax increase maintained

City has limited power to deal with non-essential visitors

Only one bylaw officer, who can not enforce

Prince Rupert fundraiser receives prestigious award

Terrion’s goal is to raise $1 million

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Thor the dog a viral Okanagan sensation

Local photographer snaps shots of pooch, shares amid COVID-19 for smiles

B.C. seeks antibody tests to determine COVID-19 ‘community immunity’

Some tests look ‘very promising,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read