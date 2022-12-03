Jan. 16, hearing in Kelowna involving Grand Forks RCMP officer

Grand Forks mountie faces hearing in Kelowna for allegations of violating RCMP Code of Conduct

Constable Corey Flodell is facing five allegations of breaching the Code of Conduct

A hearing will be held in Kelowna for a mountie accused of breaking the RCMP Code of Conduct.

On Jan. 16, Grand Forks Constable Corey Flodell will undergo a hearing for five allegations relating to section 2.1 of the Code which states that “members treat every person with respect and courtesy and do not engage in discrimination or harassment.”

Sergeant Sgt. Kris Clark told Capital News that Flodell is suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continual assessment.

Clark said that the allegations are regarding discourtesy and discreditable conduct under the RCMP Act.

The online schedule says that the hearing will occur at 9 a.m. at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Kelowna.

Grand Forks officers declined to comment on any details of the hearing at this time.

READ MORE: “Imperfect but reasonable”: judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault

READ MORE: Healthcare workers with psychopathic tendencies less willing to help patients in pain: UBCO study

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP will be out ‘in full force’ for Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. company shovels driveways to collect donations for 4-year-old cancer victim

Just Posted

Two new electric vehicle charging stations are being built at the Prince Rupert Recreation Complex. These will add to the city’s current two, including this one at First Ave.and McBride St. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Electric vehicles get a boost with new charging stations in Prince Rupert

Gitga’at First Nation, Gitxaala First Nation and the federal government’s new North Coast Waterway Management Guidelines came into effect Sept. 1, 2022. Waters surrounding Kitkatla in June, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
First Nations work with feds to develop new marine guidelines for North Coast B.C.

In 2021 the Prince Rupert RCMP’s Cram-a-Cruiser event raised more than $3,000 in toys, food and gift cards, which were donated to the local Salvation Army. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP host 2nd Cram-a-Cruiser fundraiser

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
Suspect arrested after fleeing from New Hazelton RCMP