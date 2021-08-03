File photo.

File photo.

Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off

Police say the man had been serving house arrest for a prior conviction at the time of the alleged assault

A Grand Forks man remains in custody after he allegedly attacked paramedics and then engaged Mounties in an armed stand-off over the long weekend. The man was under house arrest at the time, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said paramedics were called to assist the man, 56, at a home on the 100-block of 81st Avenue at around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The man then allegedly pushed, shoved and swung at two responding paramedics, who left the scene without serious injuries, according to Peppler and BC Emergency Health Services.

The man then “barricaded himself (alone) inside” the residence, surrounded by Grand Forks RCMP and an armed Conservation Officer for around two hours. In that time, Peppler said the man was seen coming in and out of the building while carrying a “medieval-looking sword.”

The man left the residence at around 3 p.m., when Peppler said he engaged Mounties in “a brief scuffle” and had to be subdued by a police Taser. He was then taken to hospital for a mental and physical check-up.

The man is being held in custody pending his next appearance at Grand Forks provincial court on Wednesday, Aug. 18. He had been serving house arrest stemming from a conviction for assaulting a police officer, impaired driving and dangerous driving, Pepler said.

He is being held on an alleged breach of the conditions related to his house arrest. In the meantime, Peppler said Mounties expect to recommend Crown charges against the man for assault, assaulting police officers and for “weapons-related offences.”

Mounties suspect the man had been drinking leading up to Saturday’s alleged attack.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume
Next story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton

Just Posted

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls

The Telus proposed location for a new cell tower near Wilson Ave. along Highway 16 is the ideal for enhanced service, Liz Sauve communications and public manager at Telus said on July 30. The city denied the construction at the location citing aesthetic concerns for the city gateway. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Telus said tower location nixed by city council is the ideal one for enhanced service

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30, its partnership with Prince Rupert Garden Club to fund and build a new greenhouse at the Sunken Gardens to enable learning opportunities for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education