Grain car derailment on Ridley Island

A derailment at Prince Rupert Grain at midnight Oct. 28 has caused service disruptions to the North Coast.

“All of those cars have been re-railed and trains this afternoon were moving through the area again,” said Patrick Waldron with CN Rail media relations.

He said the empty grain cars were all upright, and the cars were placed back on the rail at Ridley Island. He said no injuries have been reported.

VIA Rail has cancelled its Train 6 departing Prince Rupert. A VIA Rail spokesperson said they are providing passengers with a bus between Prince Rupert and Prince George. As well, Train 5 departing Prince George for Prince Rupert on Oct. 29 is cancelled. VIA Rail has been in contact will passengers affected, and no alternative transportation will be provided.

Prince Rupert fire crews were on the scene at around 3 p.m. the same day responding to a fire alarm, which the fire chief said was unrelated to the derailment.

READ MORE: Train derails in Northwest B.C.

READ MORE: Large CN crew changes rail ties between Prince Rupert and Terrace

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter