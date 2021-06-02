Graffiti on Prince Rupert church under investigation

Words on Aunnication Church’s front door will be fully investigated for ‘intent’

Graffiti on Catholic Annunciation Church doors was reported to RCMP on May 31. The file is under investigation, Cpl. Devon Gerrits said, on June 2. (Photo: supplied)

A police investigation into black spray-painted graffiti on the Prince Rupert Annunciation Catholic Church front door is underway, after a May 31 incident was reported to the local detachment.

Prince Rupert RCMP Cpl. Devon Gerrits told The Northern View that the words “murderers burn in hell” was reported by a passerby just before 3 a.m. on Monday. Police were dispatched, immediately investigated, photographed, and canvassed the area for video surveillance.

Gerrits said the investigation is in the very early stages and it is unknown what level of charges may be laid as motive and intent need to be thoroughly considered.

“We are in the process of hopefully trying to identify a suspect,” he said. “The file is still under investigation and is still in the early stages.

Prince Rupert does not have a history of crimes of this nature, Gerrits said.

“We don’t get a lot of crimes like this reported to us, in fact, I can not remember when an incident like this was last reported to us.”

“We will explore all avenues. Once we collect enough evidence we continue down the appropriate path,” the officer said.

Representatives from the Annunciation Church have not responded for comment.

K-J Millar | Journalist