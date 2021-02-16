Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tabled legislation Tuesday that, if passed, will allow municipalities to restrict handguns through bylaws that regulate their possession, storage, and transportation.

As he did, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart jumped on board and announced his plans to motion for a city-wide ban on handguns.

“I applaud the Prime Minister for taking action against assault-style weapons and the gun traffickers that put residents at risk,” Stewart said in a news release. “But for cities like Vancouver, the greatest threat to public safety is the proliferation of handguns.”

A recent influx in gang-related shootings and weapons recovered by police are reasons, said Stewart, is why Vancouver needs stricter gun-control measures.

“At the earliest opportunity, I will be bringing forward a motion directing staff to prepare a handgun ban bylaw and bring it forward for a vote,” he added.

“Deadly weapons that have no place in cities, and this bill would give us new tools to get them off our streets.”

RELATED: Trudeau government would allow municipalities to ban handguns under new bill

Speaking on Tuesday, Trudeau said Bill C-21 will increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking, enhance the capacity of police and border officers to keep illegal firearms out of the country and allow owners to sell now-prohibited firearms to the government.

– with files from the Canadian Press


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
federal gun billGun bangun controlGun Violence

