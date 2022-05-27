Ring System Music Studio performers showcase their talents at Rupert Rocks concert on Nov. 13 at the Lester Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Get ready to groove Prince Rupert, Rock Stock returns to a live stage

Ring System Studio will lay the beat at Lester Center on May 28

Students from Prince Rupert’s Ring System Music Studio are returning to the stage for their annual Rock Stock concert on May 28 at the Lester Centre.

The show will feature over 50 musicians, ages nine to 19. There will be soloists, duets and groups performing a variety of musical styles.

Ring System Music Studio has been hosting live concerts in Prince Rupert since 2011.

In 2021 the music school wasn’t able to perform a live spring concert due to COVID-19, instead they broadcast televised versions of the show.

The young musicians were very excited to be playing in front of a live audience again this past December during the Jingle Bell Rock Concert, Ian Lihou, the studio’s founder and concert organizer, said.

The music will start at 7 p.m. at the Lester Centre. While the theatre can seat 700 people, Ring System Music’s concerts are so popular they can fill the auditorium.

Admission is by donation at the door or you can preorder a ticket at www.lestercentre.ca/events/rockstock-2022.

