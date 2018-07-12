Old mechanized clocks will be running 1.5 minutes faster this weekend in Prince Rupert and surrounding area while BC Hydro crews conduct maintenance. (Pixabay photo)

Get islanded in Prince Rupert this weekend

Old clocks to run 1.5 minutes fast while BC Hydro conducts repairs on main grid

Time will be running faster this weekend, at least on old mechanical clocks.

While BC Hydro crews repair a reactor on the line between Prince Rupert and Prince George this weekend, the North Coast will be islanded from Saturday, 14 July to Sunday, 15 July from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Islanded is a term used to describe when an area, such a Prince Rupert, is disconnected from the main grid and is its own separate island of power.

“Your area is lucky to have several smaller sources for power that make this possible. In other areas it would mean no power,” BC Hydro spokesperson, Dave Mosure, said.

The community will still be energized by its backup generator, the Prince Rupert Gas Plant, which was what the city relied on for power after an avalanche damaged a transmission tower next to the Skeena River.

READ MORE: Clocks tick faster while BC Hydro recovers tower damaged by avalanche

Mosure said the power will be run a little bit faster to take care of power fluctuations, resulting in older mechanical clocks will be running fast.

“Due to the smaller size of the load, the energy will be delivered at 60.1Hz instead of the normal 60.0Hz. this is to compensate for load fluctuation and keep voltage within acceptable limits. On the downside this does mean older mechanical clocks that depend on voltage frequency will run just a bit fast. In this case they will gain about 1.5 minutes each day,” Mosure said.

While the line is de-energized, BC Hydro crews will also perform other maintenance duties to avoid islanding Prince Rupert in the near future.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as crews work to make these necessary repairs as quickly as can be done, safely,” Mosure said.

READ MORE: BC Hydro’s electric vehicle charging network eyes the North Coast


